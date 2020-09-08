Join or Sign In

xworks.365 is the modern workplace for flexible & efficient teamwork. With your xworks.365 app you always have access to your business information when you're on the go: emails, contacts, appointments, documents, photos, videos, etc.

Save documents, pictures, and more while on the move in your xworks.365 cloud. View your documents on the go.

With the help of the xworks.365 teamboards, you can share all your files quickly and easily with colleagues and different teams.

Scan letters and documents easily with your smartphone and archive them as a PDF in your secure xworks.365 cloud.

Do not miss important news on the road. Receive and send e-mail, SMS, fax and voice messages securely on your iPhone / iPad.

Easily send files from the xworks.365 cloud to your e-mail. Easily store email attachments in your xworks.365 cloud.

Maintain your own address book for each xworks.365 Teamboard. The advantage is that the contacts of your teamboards are not stored in the address book of your iPhone and are therefore not visible for data-hungry apps (e.g., Instant Messenger).

Xworks.365 is ready for use in minutes. Get the xworks.365 app now on your iPhone or iPad.

Your opinion is important to us. Do you have any questions or suggestions? We are looking forward to your feedback. Just send us your question by e-mail to support@xworks.net or use the contact form in the app. We'll get back to you!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.8.3

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 2.8.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
