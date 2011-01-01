Apps for Travel
WiFi Map -- Free Passwords & HotspotsFree
Get WiFi hotspots from around the world.Android
KMZ Earth Maps for Google EarthTrial version
Customize your Google Earth experience with enhanced map layers.Windows
Microsoft Streets and TripsTrial version
Plan your US and Canada trips.Windows
Mobile Tracker + for Windows 10Free
The Mobile Tracker App makes it easy to keep track of life's essentials.Windows
iGPSGo Location ChangerTrial version
Change iOS/Android GPS location to anywhere in the world instantly.Windows
Waze for Windows 10Free
What's new in version 3.7.4.5?Windows
TomTom MyDrive ConnectFree
Update your TomTom navigation device.Windows
ConfirmTkt for Windows 10Free
Official app of ConfirmTkt is best for IRCTC/ Indian Rail PNR status prediction and its confirmation chances.Windows
Justdial for Windows 10Free
This is the Official Justdial Mobile App for Windows Phone.Windows
m-Indicator for Windows 10Free
m-Indicator v11.Windows
Mobile Location Tracker Offline for Windows 10Free
Mobile caller Number Tracker on map helps you to locate and Track Mobile Number, STD code and ISD code on Map in satellite mode, it will display location of caller with service providers name, with City, State information on Gps Map.Windows
Seat Alerts by ExpertFlyerFree
You've booked a trip to your favorite getaway but the plane is full and you're stuck in the middle seat, sound familiar? Let Seat Alerts by...Android
AVICSYNCFree
Notice: In order to be able to use AVICSYNC, please make sure you have the latest firmware installed on your AVIC Navigation system.Android
ITN ConverterFree
Create, convert, and plan your route for trip.Windows
myPAL PlayerFree
Everything to keep you entertained, in the palm of your hand.Android
Sygic: GPS Navigation, Maps & POI, Route Directions for Windows 10Free
GPS Navigation & Maps by Sygic is The World's Most Installed Offline GPS Navigation App powered by TomTom Maps.Windows
Flights Radar for Windows 10Free
Flights Radar is a global flight tracking application for Windows 10 devices, included Desktop, Tablet and Mobile.Windows
PickMe (Sri Lanka) for Windows 10Free
PickMe is a LIVE Taxi Hailing App that allows the Passenger to enjoy Faster, Safer and Smarter Traveling.Windows
Garmin MapSourceFree
View geographical data from GPS devices.Windows
Maverick: GPS NavigationFree
Use offline maps and GPS even without an internet connection.Android
GPS Track EditorFree
Edit GPS tracks: analyze trajectory and structure, filter, merge, import, add / remove points.Windows
Indian Railways @etrain.info for Windows 10Free
Official Application of etrain.Windows
la nave conductorFree
La Nave Conductor...Android
Mina LocatorFree
Find locations at Mina during Hajj.Android