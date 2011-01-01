Apps for Internet Software
Internet Download ManagerTrial version
Download files from the Web and organize and manage your downloads.Windows
uTorrentFree
uTorrent: Processes and supports standard torrent files and magnet linksWindows
All Video DownloaderTrial version
Download and convert videos from hundreds of video sites and accelerate downloads.Windows
Youtube to MP3 DownloaderFree
Download music from YouTube in various formats.Windows
YouTube DownloaderFree
Download and convert YouTube video and playlist to various format.Windows
WinX YouTube DownloaderFree
Download video/playlist from hundreds of video sites.Windows
MacX YouTube DownloaderFree
Download videos from YouTube and other online video sites at fast speed.Mac
Arabic KeyboardTrial version
Add the Arabic language to your PC.Windows
BitTorrentFree
Search the Internet for torrent files, and download and upload files on a peer-to-peer network.Windows
YouTube PlayList DownloaderFree
Download YouTube video, music, and playlists.Windows
Facebook ProFree
Access your Facebook account quickly and easily.Windows
TubeMateFree
Search, access, download, adjust, manipulate, and share videos via Android device in mere seconds.Android
FileZillaFree
Perform multiple simultaneous file transfers to and from FTP site, server, or host with a mere flick.Windows
VidMateFree
Download YouTube HD videos and music to your Android device.Android
Any Video DownloaderTrial version
Download and convert HD, 2K, UHD 4K and 8K videos from YouTube, Facebook, and other video sites.Windows
WhatsFun - Fake chatsFree
Create fake chats that look real...iOS
1-Click YouTube DownloaderFree
Download all possible YouTube videos to your computer.Windows
TubeMate 3Free
Search, access, download, adjust, manipulate, and share videos via Android device in mere seconds.Android
Youtube Video DownloaderFree
Download YouTube videos to your Android device.Android
SurFast Video DownloaderTrial version
Save videos and audio from over 1,000 websites.Windows
YouTube Music DownloaderTrial version
Download and convert YouTube videos to AVI, WMV, MOV, MP4, and 3GP formats.Windows
VuzeFree
Find, download, and discover torrents easily.Windows
YTD DownloaderFree
Download and convert youtube video with ytd downloader.Windows
YouTube Video And Music DownloaderFree
Download and convert YouTube video and playlists to MP4, MP3, FLV, AVI, WebM formats.Windows