Apps for Educational Software
G*PowerFree
Analyze different types of power and compute size with graphics options.Windows
Aasaan - Hindi Typing TutorFree
Learn touch typing in Hindi and English.Windows
Mendeley DesktopFree
Mendeley Desktop - For academic researchersWindows
Hindi Typing MasterFree
Learn Hindi typing at home.Windows
KP Typing TutorTrial version
KP Typing Tutor - Type faster and make fewer mistakesWindows
Athan (Azan) BasicFree
Hear the Athan (Azan) automatically five times a day at each prayer time in your computer.Windows
MDSolidsTrial version
Provide assistance for the introductory mechanics of materials course.Windows
eKalappaiFree
Handle keyboard for typing non-English languages.Windows
Madura English-Sinhala DictionaryFree
Get English and Sinhala definitions with technical terms glossaries.Windows
WarpPLSTrial version
Identify nonlinear relationships and estimate path coefficients accordingly.Windows
Wordinn English to Urdu DictionaryFree
Enjoy the powerful English to Urdu dictionary and Urdu to English dictionary.Windows
Kindle for PCFree
Go beyond paper and turn your PC into eBook with superior reading experiences across captive genre selection.Windows
Calculator (64-bit)Free
Perform simple calculations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, division and percentage.Windows
G PowerFree
Perform many different statistical tests.Mac
Bengali Typing MasterFree
Learn Bengali typing at home easily.Windows
Google Books DownloaderFree
Manage and read book with your own bookshelf.Windows
Tamil BibleFree
Read the Bible in Tamil.Windows
The Holy Bible King James VersionFree
Read King James Bible on your PC.Windows
Kruti Dev Font Typing MasterFree
Learn Krutidev typing at home.Windows
Global Mapper (64-Bit)Trial version
Work with various maps and perform feathering, spectral analysis and contrast adjustment.Windows
HiViewFree
Explore HiRISE images of the Martian surface at the full resolution of the imagery.Windows
Logic FridayFree
Solve digital logic circuits based on IC packages with logic functions.Windows
Javascript for Windows 10Free
Learn the basics of java script.Windows
Typing TrainerFree
Discover how to type and improve your typing skills and performance.Windows