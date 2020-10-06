Apps for Productivity
Master time with the best apps for improving productivity. Find a better calendar app, tick off to-do lists, take notes, manage your contacts, take charge of your personal finances, collaborate on projects, and create top-notch docs and presentations.
Google Workspace
Google Workspace
Free to try
Google Keep - Notes and Lists
Google Keep - Notes and Lists
Free
Skype - free IM & video calls
Free
Slack
Slack
Free
Google Calendar
Google Calendar
Free
Todoist: To-Do List, Tasks & Reminders
Todoist: To-Do List, Tasks & Reminders
Free
Google Drive
Google Drive
Free
Any.do: To-do list, Calendar, Reminders & Planner
Any.do: To-do list, Calendar, Reminders & Planner
Free
Google Voice
Google Voice
Free
Robinhood - Invest, Buy, Trade
Robinhood - Invest, Buy, Trade
Free
Google Workspace
Google Workspace
Free to try
Evernote - Notes Organizer & Daily Planner
Evernote - Notes Organizer & Daily Planner
Free
Evernote
Evernote
Free
Microsoft OneNote
Microsoft OneNote
Free
Slack
Slack
Free
Scrivener
Scrivener
Free to try
Todoist
Todoist
Free to try
LibreOffice
LibreOffice
Free
LibreOffice
LibreOffice
Free
AbiWord
AbiWord
Free
AbiWord
AbiWord
Free
Windows Grep
Windows Grep
Free to try
TextEdit
TextEdit
Free
Acorns - Invest Spare Change
Acorns - Invest Spare Change
Free