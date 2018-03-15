Join or Sign In

Apps for Games

Level up with the best games for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Find a puzzle game you can drop right into, escapist RPGs, or intense strategy games. Get our tips on what's good, what's free, and what's worth paying for.

Fortnite

Free
Drop in and join millions of players in an open map battle royale game.
Windows
Minecraft

Free to try
Build anything you can imagine with blocks.
Windows
Sid Meier's Civilization VI

$59.99
Enjoy the sixth installment of the classic 4X game and build an empire to stand the test of time.
Windows
Steam

Free
Join one of the largest video game distribution platforms with millions of users worldwide.
Windows
Overwatch

$39.99
Engage your enemies in iconic locations from around the globe in the ultimate team-based shooter.
Windows
Destiny 2

Free
Respond to an emergency distress call from the last safe city on Earth...
Windows
Mordhau

$29.99
Enter a hectic battlefield of up to 64 players as a mercenary in a fictional, but realistic medieval world.
Windows
Origin Client

Free
Play great PC games and connect with your friends, all in one place.
Windows
Flight Simulator X demo

Free to try
Try several aircraft in the tenth iteration of Microsoft's acclaimed flight sim.
Windows
Blizzard Battle.Net Desktop App

Free
Open your gateway to all things Blizzard.
Windows
Age of Empires II Update

Free
Feature updates and fixes for the original Age of Empires II.
Windows
Halo: Combat Evolved

Free to try
Fight for humanity against an alien onslaught.
Windows
Age of Empires II HD

Free to try
Fall in love with the classic Age of Empires II experience, now with high definition graphics.
Windows
Age of Empires III

Free to try
Play as the British or Spanish in New England or Texas.
Windows
Minecraft

$6.99
Explore infinite worlds and build everything from the simplest of homes to the grandest of castles.
Android
Pokemon GO

Free
Connect with other Trainers, discover and capture amazing Pokemon all around you.
Android
Alto's Adventure

Free
Join Alto and his friends as they embark on an endless snowboarding odyssey.
Android
Hearthstone

Free
Collect powerful cards and create mighty decks, summon minions and sling spells to control an ever-shifting battlefield.
Android
Terraria

$4.99
Fight for survival, fortune, and glory, or construct your own city.
Android
Five Nights at Freddy's

$2.99
Manage limited resources and survive five nights, while being stalked by malicious robots.
Android
Catan Classic

$3.99
Become a conqueror, explorer and merchant and rule the island of Catan.
Android
Roblox

Free
Take action, interact, and succeed in the breathtaking, cross-platform, 3D gamer-built reality.
Android
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

$6.99
Save your family and take control of the streets.
Android
The Elder Scrolls: Legends

Free
The Elder Scrolls: Legends is an award-winning free-to-play strategy card game.
Android
