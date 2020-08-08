Join or Sign In

vivovii for iOS

By vivovii Limited Free

Developer's Description

By vivovii Limited

We all go through life once, but we can benefit from the collective wisdom of others whove had similar experiences. And, thanks to science, we can do this with more confidence now than ever before. By systematically investigating the factors that lead to better decisions, healthier behaviors, and a happier, more fulfilling life, scientists are unlocking the secrets to well-being.

vivovii integrates findings across several fields of science to help you to reach your potential. We provide actionable insights and tools to retrain the brain, creating new neural pathways that will lead to meaningful and lasting improvements in your thoughts, emotions, and behavior. You choose what you want to work toward, and vivovii will help you get there.

EXPLORE AND LEARN:

Choose topic areas of interest and vivovii will consolidate a curated list of evidence-based research in a simple and accessible way.

CHOOSE YOUR FOCUS:

Select an area that you want to improve. Find proven and actionable tips backed by scientific research, user ratings, and testimonials.

COMMIT TO A PLAN:

Choose frequency of reminders and progress tracking, and vivovii will help you monitor your performance to keep you motivated to get results.

INCLUDE OTHERS:

Invite a friend to work together on a goal, attract followers, or get some coaching. Support networks can be instrumental to success.

CELEBRATE:

Once you achieve your goal, you can share your success. Build on your accomplishment by moving on to another desired pursuit.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.29

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.29

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

