ufirst for Android

By U-First srl Free

Developer's Description

By U-First srl

ufirst is the only free app that lets you save time, and that gets in line for you. Discover all the services in your city and stand in line remotely at the selected facility.

What are you waiting for? Download the app and save your time.

For further information, please contact support@ufirst.com, we will back as soon as possible.

With ufirst you will easily access to the services in your city and save your time.

Select the office you are looking for and request your ticket to get in line directly from your smartphone: ufirst will update you on the real time status of the line and will notify you when it is your turn to be served.

With ufirst you can stand in line from your smartphone at public offices, services such as banks or pharmacies, healthcare facilities such as hospitals and clinics, but also at universities!

Would you like to use ufirst in an office that does not belong to our network, yet? Feel free to send us suggestions at sales@ufirst.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.21.0

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020
Version 5.21.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

