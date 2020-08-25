Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

trip-power for iOS

By Visible Software $1.99

Developer's Description

By Visible Software

Trip~Power is for EV users participating in UD or Nuvve EV programs, and with a login from that program. You may or may not be able to view local V2G-capable public charging stations without a login, only in a few locations.

For participants in Grid Services, controlled charging, or V2G programs, use the providers login and Trip-Power will manage the balance among EV charging, trip needs, and providing grid services. These services, and login access, are not yet widely available, it depends on specific types of EVs and charging stations. The program provider signs you up and provides the login, that is not available through this app. For more information, ask Nuvve about qualified vehicles and availability of Nuvve Service Contract.

After a valid login, you can

- Map participating charging stations, selecting by plug type and charging power.

- See your battery state-of-charge, power flowing in or out of the battery.

- Set the distance and time for your next long trip.

- Sell grid services for cash or credit towards charging

- Set charging ASAP, regardless of other settings.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.3

General

Release August 25, 2020
Date Added August 25, 2020
Version 1.1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.2 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now