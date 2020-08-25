Trip~Power is for EV users participating in UD or Nuvve EV programs, and with a login from that program. You may or may not be able to view local V2G-capable public charging stations without a login, only in a few locations.

For participants in Grid Services, controlled charging, or V2G programs, use the providers login and Trip-Power will manage the balance among EV charging, trip needs, and providing grid services. These services, and login access, are not yet widely available, it depends on specific types of EVs and charging stations. The program provider signs you up and provides the login, that is not available through this app. For more information, ask Nuvve about qualified vehicles and availability of Nuvve Service Contract.

After a valid login, you can

- Map participating charging stations, selecting by plug type and charging power.

- See your battery state-of-charge, power flowing in or out of the battery.

- Set the distance and time for your next long trip.

- Sell grid services for cash or credit towards charging

- Set charging ASAP, regardless of other settings.