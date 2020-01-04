X

online wapda bill checker for Android

By App Corner Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By App Corner Technologies

Online WAPDA Bill checker

The WAPDA online bill checker provides facility to check the Electricity bill for the customers of Pakistan. Watch your Electricity bill online from home by using Wapda Online Bill Checker android app. By Wapda Online Bill Checker you can save you monthly bill in pdf form in your phone. Wapda Online Bill Checker is very easy and user friendly.

In Wapda Online Bill Checker you can find different kinds of Electricity Bills online free as follow.

Feature:

PESCO:

For the customers of KPK province the app provide facility online PESCO Electricity bills free.

TESCO:

The users of Tribal area can find online Electricity bills by using this section.

K-Electric :

Now people of Karachi can check online their bills easily in this section.

LESCO:

lESCO is for Lahore customers.

MEPCO:

MEPCO allow the users of Multan to check online their electricity bills.

IESCO:

The residents of Islamabad area can find their electricity bills in this section.

QESCO:

Quetta people can check online electricity bills

FESCO:

FESCO provides online facility to the customers of Faisalabad region.

HESCO:

The people of hydrabad area can check online their electricity bills using this app.

GEPCO:

Check online free GEPCO (Gujranwala) Electricity bills.

Users also save the bills as a Pdf file.

Install the app and check your all wapda bills online for free.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping