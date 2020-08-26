This app #inclusion mini is a free sample of the paid app #inclusion. The purpose of #inclusion is to support discussions on how workplaces can improve and achieve gender equality, diversity and inclusion. This sample app contains 5 discussion cards. The #inclusion app contains 24 discussion cards focusing on gender equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The cards present facts and questions to prompt discussions about the way things are at your workplace. The material is based on research and practical experience from working with gender equality and diversity issues. The app has a main menus with two sections: one English version of the app and one Swedish version of the app. Each sub section has a menu with three sections 1) Instructions: a card with instructions on how to use the discussion cards. 2) #inclusion mini: this is a "slide show" with 5 discussion cards and a "first page", a card with the text #atourworkplace gender equality diversity inclusion. 3) Information where you can buy the paid app #inclusion and the physical card game #atourourworkplace inclusion.

The app #inclusion is developed by the Swedish consultancy ImplementDiversity Ltd.

#inclusion mini r ett smakprov p appen #inclusion. Appen r ett konkret och praktiskt verktyg fr diskussion om och utveckling av arbetsplatsers arbete med jmstlldhet och mngfald. #inclusion mini innehller 5 av de 25 diskussionskorten i #inclusion. Diskussionskorten tar upp fakta/information och stller frgor s att ni kan diskutera hur r det hos oss?. Materialet r baserat p forskning och erfarenheter av praktiskt arbete med jmstlldhet och mngfald. Appen har en huvudmeny med tv delar: en engelsk version av appen och en svensk version av appen. Varje version av appen har en meny med tre delar: 1) Instruktion: ett kort med en beskrivning av hur diskussionskorten kan anvndas. 2) #inclusion mini: det r en "slideshow" med 6 bilder av diskussionskorten. Den frsta bilden r en vlkomstbild och drefter fljer 5 diskussionskort. Du kan rulla korten fram och tillbaka, och zooma texten. 3) kpa #inclusion: hr finns lnkar fr att lsa om och handla appen #inclusion och den fysiska kortleken #hurrdethososs jmstlldhet mngfald.

Appen #inclusion r utevcklad av det svenska konsultfretaget ImplementDiversity AB.