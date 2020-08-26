Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

#inclusion mini for iOS

By Gabriella Faegerlind Free

Developer's Description

By Gabriella Faegerlind

This app #inclusion mini is a free sample of the paid app #inclusion. The purpose of #inclusion is to support discussions on how workplaces can improve and achieve gender equality, diversity and inclusion. This sample app contains 5 discussion cards. The #inclusion app contains 24 discussion cards focusing on gender equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The cards present facts and questions to prompt discussions about the way things are at your workplace. The material is based on research and practical experience from working with gender equality and diversity issues. The app has a main menus with two sections: one English version of the app and one Swedish version of the app. Each sub section has a menu with three sections 1) Instructions: a card with instructions on how to use the discussion cards. 2) #inclusion mini: this is a "slide show" with 5 discussion cards and a "first page", a card with the text #atourworkplace gender equality diversity inclusion. 3) Information where you can buy the paid app #inclusion and the physical card game #atourourworkplace inclusion.

The app #inclusion is developed by the Swedish consultancy ImplementDiversity Ltd.

#inclusion mini r ett smakprov p appen #inclusion. Appen r ett konkret och praktiskt verktyg fr diskussion om och utveckling av arbetsplatsers arbete med jmstlldhet och mngfald. #inclusion mini innehller 5 av de 25 diskussionskorten i #inclusion. Diskussionskorten tar upp fakta/information och stller frgor s att ni kan diskutera hur r det hos oss?. Materialet r baserat p forskning och erfarenheter av praktiskt arbete med jmstlldhet och mngfald. Appen har en huvudmeny med tv delar: en engelsk version av appen och en svensk version av appen. Varje version av appen har en meny med tre delar: 1) Instruktion: ett kort med en beskrivning av hur diskussionskorten kan anvndas. 2) #inclusion mini: det r en "slideshow" med 6 bilder av diskussionskorten. Den frsta bilden r en vlkomstbild och drefter fljer 5 diskussionskort. Du kan rulla korten fram och tillbaka, och zooma texten. 3) kpa #inclusion: hr finns lnkar fr att lsa om och handla appen #inclusion och den fysiska kortleken #hurrdethososs jmstlldhet mngfald.

Appen #inclusion r utevcklad av det svenska konsultfretaget ImplementDiversity AB.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release August 26, 2020
Date Added August 26, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now