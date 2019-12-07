X

bitcoin crypto price ticker for iOS

By jimijon.com Free

Developer's Description

By jimijon.com

The perfect addition to your Bitcoin.de account: the unofficial price monitor. Keep track of the current Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold and Etherum prices.

Bitcoin.de only displays a "weighted" price, calculated over three or even twelve hours. Fast price fluctuations are often not reflected in the price. Other apps also show only the weighted course. A flash crash remains undetected. Important chances to buy Bitcoins or Ethereum cheaply remain undiscovered.

The Bitcoin.de price monitor, on the other hand, shows the current real-time price. See immediately the current buy and sell prices of the respective cryptocurrency. Act right away, do not miss a trend!

Keep track of the Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold and Etherum cryptocurrency exchange rates right from your home screen, using our today widget. Give it a try!

Trade now well informed with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold and Ethereum.

Privacy: http://coinwolf.de/privacy

Terms of Use: http://coinwolf.de/terms

What's new in version 1.1.0

Release December 7, 2019
Date Added December 7, 2019
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
