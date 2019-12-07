The perfect addition to your Bitcoin.de account: the unofficial price monitor. Keep track of the current Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold and Etherum prices.

Bitcoin.de only displays a "weighted" price, calculated over three or even twelve hours. Fast price fluctuations are often not reflected in the price. Other apps also show only the weighted course. A flash crash remains undetected. Important chances to buy Bitcoins or Ethereum cheaply remain undiscovered.

The Bitcoin.de price monitor, on the other hand, shows the current real-time price. See immediately the current buy and sell prices of the respective cryptocurrency. Act right away, do not miss a trend!

Keep track of the Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold and Etherum cryptocurrency exchange rates right from your home screen, using our today widget. Give it a try!

Trade now well informed with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold and Ethereum.

