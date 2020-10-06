Sign in to add and modify your software
An app to make app icon set for iOS developer
How to use:
1.prepare an origin icon png file in your iOS device. bigger than 180180 is suggested
2.click the camera button to load origin icon, then 18 kinds of icon is generated
3.click the action button, you can send all icons and Contents.json to your mailbox
4.download attachment to YourProject/Images.xcassets/AppIcon.appiconset/
5.open your project by Xcode, you can see all the appicons is configured perfectly
Pay Attention
the Contents.json and icon's format is below
"idiom" : "iphone",
"size" : "20x20",
"filename" : "iphone_notification_20_2x.png",
"scale" : "2x"
"idiom" : "iphone",
"size" : "20x20",
"filename" : "iphone_notification_20_3x.png",
"scale" : "3x"
"size" : "29x29",
"idiom" : "iphone",
"filename" : "iphone_setting_29_2x.png",
"scale" : "2x"
"size" : "29x29",
"idiom" : "iphone",
"filename" : "iphone_setting_29_3x.png",
"scale" : "3x"
"size" : "40x40",
"idiom" : "iphone",
"filename" : "iphone_spotlight_40_2x.png",
"scale" : "2x"
"size" : "40x40",
"idiom" : "iphone",
"filename" : "iphone_spotlight_40_3x.png",
"scale" : "3x"
"size" : "60x60",
"idiom" : "iphone",
"filename" : "iphone_app_60_2x.png",
"scale" : "2x"
"size" : "60x60",
"idiom" : "iphone",
"filename" : "iphone_app_60_3x.png",
"scale" : "3x"
"idiom" : "ipad",
"size" : "20x20",
"filename" : "ipad_notification_20_1x.png",
"scale" : "1x"
"idiom" : "ipad",
"size" : "20x20",
"filename" : "ipad_notification_20_2x.png",
"scale" : "2x"
"size" : "29x29",
"idiom" : "ipad",
"filename" : "ipad_setting_29_1x.png",
"scale" : "1x"
"size" : "29x29",
"idiom" : "ipad",
"filename" : "ipad_setting_29_2x.png",
"scale" : "2x"
"size" : "40x40",
"idiom" : "ipad",
"filename" : "ipad_spotlight_40_1x.png",
"scale" : "1x"
"size" : "40x40",
"idiom" : "ipad",
"filename" : "ipad_spotlight_40_2x.png",
"scale" : "2x"
"size" : "76x76",
"idiom" : "ipad",
"filename" : "ipad_app_76_1x.png",
"scale" : "1x"
"size" : "76x76",
"idiom" : "ipad",
"filename" : "ipad_app_76_2x.png",
"scale" : "2x"
"size" : "83.5x83.5",
"idiom" : "ipad",
"filename" : "ipadpro_app_83-5_2x.png",
"scale" : "2x"
"size" : "1024x1024",
"idiom" : "ios-marketing",
"filename" : "ios-mareting_1024_1x.png",
"scale" : "1x"
)