Amon is a Crypto Multi-product Wallet that allows users to buy, exchange, invest and spend both cryptocurrencies and traditional currencies. The Amon Wallet is powered by a unique AI system that suggests you the best performing crypto to spend at the moment of the purchase.

- Buy, Sell, Exchange

Amon Wallet allows you to manage all your cryptocurrencies in one place. Buy, sell, exchange cryptos and traditional currencies with the best rate.

- Earn Interests

Are you holding? Receive every week interests on your cryptos. Deposit your cryptos in the Amon Wallet and receive yearly interest up to 7%

- Spend

Pre-order your Amon debit card and use it to spend your cryptos. You can optimize your spending by using the Amon AI system that suggests you the best performing cryptocurrency of your portfolio to spend.

- AI system

Amon solves the volatility/fluctuation problem with cutting edge AI. It allows you to save money by optimizing your spending at the time of the payment. It chooses your best performing currency for conversion to give you maximum value at that time.

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

