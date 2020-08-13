The amc.app of iComps GmbH enables the asset owners to access their assets booked in amc-Services. Amc-Services are a comprehensive solution for asset controlling and reporting, as well as asset accounting and asset management. The web platform complies with the most complex demands, but gets to the heart in the evaluation and processing in an easily understandable way. The users of amc-Services can enable the asset owners to access certain parts of the assets under their management in amc.app. In the app, the asset owners can evaluate different levels of assets under management meeting different criteria, interact with the person in charge and change their own contact details as needed.