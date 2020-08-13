Join or Sign In

amc.app for iOS

By iComps Free

Developer's Description

By iComps

The amc.app of iComps GmbH enables the asset owners to access their assets booked in amc-Services. Amc-Services are a comprehensive solution for asset controlling and reporting, as well as asset accounting and asset management. The web platform complies with the most complex demands, but gets to the heart in the evaluation and processing in an easily understandable way. The users of amc-Services can enable the asset owners to access certain parts of the assets under their management in amc.app. In the app, the asset owners can evaluate different levels of assets under management meeting different criteria, interact with the person in charge and change their own contact details as needed.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

