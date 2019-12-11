X

able We create meaningful lunchtime moments for people, business and planet.

Nobody can save the world overnight

But we are all able to eat our values every day

Our mission is to create tasty and sustainable food experiences that foster healthy changes for people, businesses and our planet.

We believe fully that we can make a difference, together:

Plate after plate, bite for bite. A necessary change towards a greener future, where nutrition, food waste, and impact goes hand in hand with taste, smiles, and wellness. We intend to play a crucial role in this exciting and growing movement. And we would love for you to join us.

The able app makes it easy for you as an employee to see the daily menu for the catered lunch at your Office.

You can easily adjust your attendance for lunch on the days where you're on go, so the kitchen will not send out too much food to your company, thus reducing food waste. Moreover, you can rate the daily lunch, so that the lovely chefs that collaborate with able can keep on improving the food quality.

Release December 11, 2019
Date Added December 11, 2019
Version 2.0.1

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

