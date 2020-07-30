The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) is the only global body that brings together all major players in the Travel & Tourism sector, enabling them to speak with One Voice to governments and international bodies.

With Chief Executives of over 150 of the world's leading Travel & Tourism companies as its members, WTTC has a unique mandate and overview on all matters related to Travel & Tourism.

WTTC works to raise awareness of Travel & Tourism as one of the world's largest economic sectors, supporting 292 million jobs and generating 10.2% of global GDP.

WTTC advocates partnership between the public and private sectors, delivering results that match the needs of economies, local and regional authorities, and local communities, with those of business, based on: governments recognising Travel & Tourism as a top priority; business balancing economics with people, culture and environment; and a shared pursuit of long-term growth and prosperity.