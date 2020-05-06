Whistleblowing@GfK is a FREE app available for Android and iOS.

Whistleblowing@GfK enables confidential as well as anonymous reporting of misconduct affecting the GfK Group. If you witness wrongdoing or have concerns about misconduct in relation to GfKs business activities whether committed by management, employees or business partners, speak up so we can do something about it.

Every report is important and helps us to prevent economic losses and damage to our reputation. With your help, we can ensure our integrity and trust and thereby also our success.

All allegations submitted via Whistleblowing@GfK must be made in good faith and in the belief that the details disclosed are true. Whistleblowing@GfK may not be used to make false accusations against others and intentionally untrue information may not be reported.

GfK does not tolerate retaliation against whistleblowers who report in good faith.

Whistleblowing@GfK is not a general complaints channel. Only serious legal and ethical concerns should be raised using this app. These include matters such as breaches of the law or GfK company policies or violations of the GfK Code of Conduct.

Please note:

The following information (available in the Whistleblowing@GfK App and on the Whistleblowing@GfK web portal) should be read carefully before a whistleblowing report is submitted:

GfK Global Whistleblowing & Non-Retaliation Guideline

Whistleblowing@GfK Privacy Policy

In particular, further information regarding confidentiality and anonymity is provided in these documents.