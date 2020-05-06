X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Continue with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Whistleblowing@GfK App for Android

By Got Ethics AS Free

Developer's Description

By Got Ethics AS

Whistleblowing@GfK is a FREE app available for Android and iOS.

Whistleblowing@GfK enables confidential as well as anonymous reporting of misconduct affecting the GfK Group. If you witness wrongdoing or have concerns about misconduct in relation to GfKs business activities whether committed by management, employees or business partners, speak up so we can do something about it.

Every report is important and helps us to prevent economic losses and damage to our reputation. With your help, we can ensure our integrity and trust and thereby also our success.

All allegations submitted via Whistleblowing@GfK must be made in good faith and in the belief that the details disclosed are true. Whistleblowing@GfK may not be used to make false accusations against others and intentionally untrue information may not be reported.

GfK does not tolerate retaliation against whistleblowers who report in good faith.

Whistleblowing@GfK is not a general complaints channel. Only serious legal and ethical concerns should be raised using this app. These include matters such as breaches of the law or GfK company policies or violations of the GfK Code of Conduct.

Please note:

The following information (available in the Whistleblowing@GfK App and on the Whistleblowing@GfK web portal) should be read carefully before a whistleblowing report is submitted:

GfK Global Whistleblowing & Non-Retaliation Guideline

Whistleblowing@GfK Privacy Policy

In particular, further information regarding confidentiality and anonymity is provided in these documents.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.47.1

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.47.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare