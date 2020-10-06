An extraordinary and feature-rich Wedding and Anniversary Card app is designed by the professional iOS designers and iOS developers. Wedding and Anniversary Card app is an ultimate wedding card (wedding invitation card ) maker and anniversary card (anniversary invitation card ) maker. Wedding and Anniversary Card app follows easy steps to create phenomenal digital invitation card for anniversary cards and wedding cards.

Either select the use template option or create new card option. Make use of the template sizes, text effects, background, add image, stickers, and shape features and easily make presentable and desirable wedding cards and invitation cards. Wedding and Anniversary Card is a lightweight application, will not drain the device memory, battery, or other resources.

Utilities:

- Three sections: Use Template, Create New Card, My Creation.

- Use Template is a section that presents pleasant and attractive wedding and anniversary card templates.

- All template sizes are available: free size, square, landscape and portrait.

- Select one of the alluring wedding or anniversary card templates enlisted by the app.

- Add text feature of the app is a profound feature with diverse editing effects.

- Text editing includes alignment, bold, italics, uppercase, lowercase and opacity.

- Text spacing involves adjusting the horizontal space among the letters and vertical space via sliders.

- Shadow effects have X-axis and Y-axis shadow effect slider controls and an explicit color palette to select the shadow color.

- Exquisitely vibrant color options for text effects.

- Voguish font styles.

- Add image feature is facilitated to add a personal touch to the wedding or anniversary card.

- Browse any image from phone gallery pr capture an image via camera.

- Adjust the image in the template via simple touch gestures.

- Set a soothing background for your wedding or invitation card with the aid of background feature.

- Select any of the backgrounds from the various options enlisted by the app or import from phone gallery.

- Make use of the incredible stickers presented by the sticker section.

- Employ simple touch gestures to adjust the size and orientation of the image or sticker in the wedding or invitation card photo montage.

- Create New Card option is also available to the user to manually create a wedding or anniversary card.

- Manually select the card display either square, portrait, or landscape and use the editing features to create a stunning wedding or anniversary card.

- My Creation section of the app holds all the created and saved wedding cards or anniversary cards.

Wedding and Anniversary Card app is a full-fledged wedding card and anniversary card maker app that encompasses an incredible array of features to create amazing wedding cards and anniversary cards. Wedding and Anniversary Card app has an easy installation process and is free to install app.

Wedding and Anniversary Card app is a readily available and in-demand iOS app. Wedding and Anniversary Card app imbibes a pleasant and latest material design along with user-friendly and addictive GUI. Wedding and Anniversary Card app has adorable wedding cards and anniversary card template collection. Wedding and Anniversary Card app is the best app for creating wedding and anniversary cards!

Hurry!!!

Install the Wedding and Anniversary Card app NOW!!!