Invest Now

Invest in Stocks, Treasury Bills, Real Estate, and Agriculture. Wealth.ng has products that are suitable for you no matter what kind of investor you are.

Investing Made Easy

Do away with the complex requirements and paperwork; Wealth.ng offers you a simple way to invest using a platform that is as easy to use as your social media applications. Let us handle the complicated stuff while you focus on building your wealth for the future.

Multiple Investment Options

Wealth.ng is Nigerias first investment marketplace. You no longer have to manage each investment type on a different platform. Wealth.ng offers you rewarding investment options, with competitive returns, across a wide range of asset classes.

Flexible Payment and Withdrawal Options

Funding your Wealth.ng account is secure and uncomplicated. You can pay using your card or from your bank account. Getting your money out is equally as simple; returns are paid directly into your Wealth.ng cash balance, and you can transfer to any bank account.

Bank-level Security

We know you want your money to be safe; we do too. Wealth.ng uses industry-standard security measures to ensure that your confidential information is protected, and your funds are always secure.

Disclosure

Wealth.ng is a product of WealthTech Limited, a subsidiary of Sankore Investments Limited.

All investments on Wealth.ng are provided by Sankore Securities, which is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

