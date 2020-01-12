Warning & Analysis APP

from Edison Street GmbH

While using the "Warning & Analysis APP" for IPhone, you always can keep an eye on your total and your single energy consumptions and response immediately to warnings!

The APP give chain store companies of the retail sector and the catering trade the possibility to monitor energy consumption of their stores in a simple and intuitive way. Consumption values, compared to reference values from arbitrary time periods, are visualized at the user interface lucid. An alarm is sent via push notification and email, if the current values deviate from the target values. Triggered tickets can either been edited on by ones own or passed on.

In addition settings of the stores like opening hours or switching times of the parking space illumination can be viewed independently from the web interface and be changed with currently takeover in the data base if needed.

+++ The features of the Store Monitoring App contains

Monitoring of the current total energy consumption for single stores or groups of stores

Monitoring of sub consumptions of all systems/consumers in the data base

Comparison of the consumption per store with values of the past years, other stores etc.

Report the saving potential per consumer

Monitoring either as graph of as table

Arbitrary time periods for comparison

Status messages as push notifications and email

Taking over, editing and passing on active tickets

Documentation of actions taking

Report of the history of all status messages

On-site administration of store data and taking over into the database

Display of all deposited store data in the database

Language of the app English and German

+++ Data consistency/automatic data synchronization

The current store data are stored automatically in the database and displayed in the app. Also manual settings and changes within the App are transferred in real time to the database and the energy management system.

+++ Base for usage

Base for the possibility to use the Store Management APP are the constantly transmission of all energy consumption data and operating times to the database of the Edision Street GmbH.