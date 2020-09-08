Please try to install WOOJIN PLAIMM's Speed Clup app.

WOOJIN PLAIMM's Speed Club app. will provide you with various and convenient service that you have never experienced before for customers.

You can experience innovative functions such as Customer Service reception anytime & everywhere, consulting with expert(s), real time monitoring the progressing status and review service history.

You can check and monitor the processing status by real time base after registration of Customer Service on your machine(s).

The app menus consist of Customer Service reception, status of reception, results and test reports.

Main page

- This page is for Customer Service reception, status of reception, processing status, notice, phone calling. You can use the service from any pages you want.

Log in page

- This page is for managing membership, log in, ID & password. Membership & log in process is possible and you can find out your ID and password when you lost it.

Member's information page

- This page is for registration and modofication of membership, business entity, account, peron in charge's information. It is possible to manage and change the member's information.

Main page

- You can see all the menus on the app and you can move to each pages when you select the button. You can find out push alarm, notices, terms & conditions, policy of personal data management.

Page for Customer Service registration

- This page is for registering Customer Service when you face problems on your existing machines. Prompt registration is possible through selection for Customer Service, enter the symptom, enter detailed symptom, upload pictures.

Page for status of registration

- It is possible to check the history of Customer Service registration and amend / cancel the registration.

Page for progressing status

- This page is for checking the registration of Customer Service by real time base. This function is for monitoring the process of Complete in registration -> Complete in allocation -> Coming to the customer -> Processing -> Customer Service done. Also you can find out each status.

Page for results

- This page is for checking the service report after completing the Customer Service activity. You can check the report that you want and if necessary, you may ask the report by Email.

[ However in case you need the report 15 days after its registration, please call WOOJIN PLAIMM's Speed Club.]

Page for notice

- This page is for checking list of notices that up-loaded by WOOJIN PLAIMM. You can find out the notices on information and modifications.

Page for calling

- In case you have a question, you can be connected by selecting the call buttion to WOOJIN PLAIMM's Speed Club.