Vodafone Mobile@Work for Android

By Vodafone Global Enterprise (1) Free

Developer's Description

By Vodafone Global Enterprise (1)

Mobile@Work from Vodafone Global Enterprise gives you the opportunity to use your Android device to manage both your work and personal activities.

The application gives you the freedom to utilize a wide range of Android applications for personal use, confident in the knowledge that you will always be using your Android device within your IT teams guidelines and your company data is secure.

Use it to get access to further applications that have already been approved by your internal IT team.

This service requires central integration by your IT team. If you feel this service could be of benefit to your organization please contact your local IT team and ask them to contact their Vodafone account manager. Alternatively, contact us at the link below.

This is a Mobile Device Management app and has the ability to perform enterprise archival and backup services including system audits for enterprise customers.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 10.5.1.0.52R

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 10.5.1.0.52R

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
