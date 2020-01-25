X

Twffer.com brings you the best deals and offers with cuts and discounts in Qatar in one place, to be the first person to know these offers in Qatar, so you can compare prices between the commercial markets and Hyper markets in Qatar before the purchase of any goods, helping you to save money, time and effort.

Twffer.com collects you special offers, promotions, and entertainers with discounts and cuts and deals from major shopping companies, malls, Hypermarkets, and markets in Qatar. such as: (Lulu Hypermarket, Safari Hypermarket, Carrefour, Ansar Gallery, Jarrir Bookstore, Quality Group, Masskar hypermarket , Smile hypermarket, Grand Mall, Al Rawabi Group, travel companies ads such as Qatar Airways and the UAE Airways and Union Airways, deals and ads of Mobiles and Phones in Qatar, ads and offers of Electronics in Qatar, offers and ads of clothing and fashion in Qatar, Sharaf DG), to become your life with shopping in Qatar prettier.

Do not tire yourself browsing the ads and offers in newspapers and national newspapers anymore, such as: Al-Waseet, Raya, Al-sharq, Al-watan, Al-arab.

Twffer.com made it easier for you to browse all offers in one place and are distributed display depending on the appropriate category: (Supermarkets, Electronics , Mobile, Clothing and Fashion, Laptop, Furniture, Cars, Restaurants, Travel and Tourism, Real Estate, Entertainment, Communication, Internet, Health & Beauty, Back to School, Jewelry, Cars Rent, Insurance, Newspapers and Magazines, Gifts).

Twffer.com is a specialist application collects offers with reductions and discounts from all markets and all types of companies. to make your life happy, and to enjoy trips and travel and vacations and stay in international hotels and resorts within the strongest discount offers, where the application brings all offers of travel and tourism and airways related cuts and discounts in your hands.

Save your time, effort, and money with Twffer dot com, which facilitates you to access the offers of Qatar and Qatar markets discounts on prices.

Release January 25, 2020
Date Added January 25, 2020
Version 3.3.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
