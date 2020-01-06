Organize your tasks, to-do's and habits
Quickly plan your day with daily tasks suggestions
Connect with your existing calendar to see events for every day
Create flexible habits like Go running 3 times a week and let Timpler schedule habit sessions
Create tasks reminders
Automatic sync and offline mode support
Smart daily planner select your current context using tags eg. using the phone and see adjusted task suggestions instantly
Inspired by Getting Things Done
Dark mode support
Beautiful design and great performance
Add new tasks quickly with quick actions.
