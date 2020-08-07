Sign in to add and modify your software
This is the official app for we.CONECTS annual Automotive Tech.AD China conference taking place May 6th 7th, 2019 in Shanghai, China.
Tech.AD is the award-winning, global business event series for OEMs & T1s working on technical challenges for vehicle automation L4+. Join the Leading Autonomous Driving Race in China!
The Automotive Tech.AD China is Asia's leading knowledge exchange platform bringing together 150+ stakeholders who are playing an active role in the vehicle automation scene. Testing & Validation, Sensor Fusion, Deep Driving, Operational Safe Systems, Cognitive Vehicles, Software Architectures & much more. Join Tech.AD and discuss your roadmap for vehicle automation. Discover the next era of vehicle automation Now!