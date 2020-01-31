Tally Save is the only app that makes saving money effortless and rewarding all for free. Set aside as little as $5 a week and earn points for saving instead of spending. Start saving for your future in less than 1 minute!

ALWAYS 100% FREE

You deserve to keep your savings. Thats why Tally Save is 100% free. No membership trials or premium access fees. Just you and your rewards in a free, easy-to-use app.

START WITH A SAVINGS GOAL

Need a rainy day fund? Want to pay down credit card debt? Choose what you want to save for, and Tally Save will automatically help make it happen. Plus, if you connect a credit card, Tally Save will automatically make an extra payment to your card at the end of each month with the money youve saved.

AUTOMATICALLY SET ASIDE MONEY

Select how much money youd like to set aside every week. You pick the day and the amount, and Tally Save transfers it from your checking account to an FDIC-insured account. Get started by setting aside as little as $5 a week and watch your savings grow.

GET REWARDS

With Tally Save, there are lots of ways to earn points. Set aside money? Points. Reach your monthly goal? Points. Refer a friend to Tally Save? Lots of points!

Redeem your points for gift cards or donate to a cause. Get gift cards to more than 50 big-name retailers, including Amazon, Chipotle, Starbucks, Target, Uber, Walmart and Whole Foods.

WITHDRAW AT ANY TIME

Your money is secured in an FDIC-insured account with Tally Save. Withdraw your money at any time no strings attached.

SEE WHAT OTHERS SAY

Cheddar: Tally Save is designed to motivate users to save by letting them earn points they can redeem for gift cards to 50 of the largest U.S. retailers. (1)

VentureBeat: Tally Save members can connect credit cards and make extra payments to these cards at the beginning of each month, using the money theyve predesignated for savings. (2)

Fortune: Fintech Startup Tally Debuts the Worlds Only Free Automated Savings Service (3)

