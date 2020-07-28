Join or Sign In

Strawberry - Your Style Finder & Fashion Shopping Assistant for iOS

By ZanApps Free

Developer's Description

By ZanApps

Strawberry is your pass to trendy fashion by top brands from select stores, magically tailored to your taste through one discovery and shopping experience.

How it works?

Swipe an item to the right to add it to your Wishlist, or swipe left to pass. It's as simple as that!

Your style, at your fingertips.

Express your interest with a single right/left swipe: One piece, one decision, at a time. No more endless scrolling in boring product lists.

Refine your search with filters: discover products in a category of your choice. Discount, price range, color and brand filters are there to help you find that piece you are looking for.

Build your Wishlist as you swipe, you gain quick access to the items you like, Strawberry learns more about your style as you progress.

Subscribe to important notifications about your favorite items and brands. Never miss a retailer's discount on the item you're in love with.

Buy your favorite pieces at the best online stores.

Shop for clothes: dresses, tops, skirts, jumpsuits, pants, denim, shirts, jeans, shorts, trousers, jackets, coats, blazers, sportswear, beachwear, swimsuits, bikinis, lingerie, bras, panties, thongs. Look super fabulous!

Buy your designer shoes, bags, sunglasses, jewelry, watches, and accessories.

Get a variety of beauty products, makeup, skin and hair care.

Download Strawberry for free now!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1.0

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
