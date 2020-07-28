Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

SouqBrands.com for iOS

By Fusion Global Services Free

Developer's Description

By Fusion Global Services

SouqBrands is an E-commerce website located in Egypt. Offering the latest Fashion for all kinds ( Women, Men and Kids) from the most desire brands all over the world. SouqBrands offers a quick and easy online purchasing process trusted payment processes, guarantee and secure purchasing environment. All products are 100% (Original) shipped to you directly from our warehouse or outlet stores. Guarantee if you found its not original or product not fit your requirements. (Refund Policy) We offer a products with wide range of prices along with Cash on Delivery or Electronic payment option.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release July 28, 2020
Date Added July 28, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Emirates Loto

Free
Collect, Play, Win.
iOS
Emirates Loto

Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Free
Find Supplies & Compare Prices.
iOS
Popcart: Find Supplies Online

Ajkerdeal

Free
Ajkerdeal Limited.
iOS
Ajkerdeal

Dutch Bros Shop

Free
Coffee, Drinkware, & Merch.
iOS
Dutch Bros Shop

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now