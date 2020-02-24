This App provide simple and secure local storage of your Credentials, Notes and private Media's.

All your confidential information's are stored in your local mobile phone.

There is no other backup on internet.

You can able to take a picture, video and save it in a separate secure Gallery and also you can import from mobile Gallery.

Here we can able to download WhatsApp status to your mobile gallery.

Movie player and Audio player added to enjoy your free time.

Internet FM Radio implemented for access all the stations.

Face detection is used to show the smile rate.