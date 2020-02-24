X

Secure Note's for Android

By Naga Dev Free

Developer's Description

By Naga Dev

This App provide simple and secure local storage of your Credentials, Notes and private Media's.

All your confidential information's are stored in your local mobile phone.

There is no other backup on internet.

You can able to take a picture, video and save it in a separate secure Gallery and also you can import from mobile Gallery.

Here we can able to download WhatsApp status to your mobile gallery.

Movie player and Audio player added to enjoy your free time.

Internet FM Radio implemented for access all the stations.

Face detection is used to show the smile rate.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.1.0

General

Release February 24, 2020
Date Added February 24, 2020
Version 7.1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

