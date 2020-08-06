Join or Sign In

Securan: safety & my privacy for iOS

By Doerapps Free

Developer's Description

By Doerapps

Securan: safety & my privacy is a reliable, high speed and personalized connection utility. The best of its kind. In a world of advanced cybertechnologies and digitization, the security, integrity and safety of your information are crucial.

The team behind Securan: safety & my privacy are experts at what they do. That's why the benefits of Securan: safety & my privacy are unbeatable:

Reliable and secure connection

Instant access

Connect from anywhere in the world

Total personal data protection

Securan: safety & my privacy utilizes a large number of servers in various countries to provide a high-speed internet connection - and to protect your personal data.

Securan: safety & my privacy is universal: it works with Wi-Fi, LTE, 3G networks and all mobile data carriers. Available for any device that's part of your digital life.

Securan: safety & my privacy does not require registration. Activation does not require a phone number or email address. It's simple: install the app on your device, activate your protection in a single tap and enjoy lightning-fast internet.

Subscription conditions:

- After you subscribe, you can manage your account and turn off automatic renewal in Account Settings.

- Your subscription is renewed automatically if you do not cancel it within 24 hours before its expiration date.

- When you purchase the app, your iTunes account is billed.

- Subscription fees: 1 week - 4.99$, 1 month - 19.99$, 2 months - 39.99$, 3 month - 59.99$, 6 months - 69.99$, 1 year - 89.99$

- Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period.

- Automatic renewals will cost the actual price shown in Subscription conditions section.

- Any unused time left on your trial subscription will disappear if you upgrade to the paid version.

- Your personal data is stored securely.

https://doerdev.wixsite.com/secvpn/privacy-policy

https://doerdev.wixsite.com/secvpn/terms-of-use

What's new in version 1.1

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
