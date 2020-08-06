Securan: safety & my privacy is a reliable, high speed and personalized connection utility. The best of its kind. In a world of advanced cybertechnologies and digitization, the security, integrity and safety of your information are crucial.

The team behind Securan: safety & my privacy are experts at what they do. That's why the benefits of Securan: safety & my privacy are unbeatable:

Reliable and secure connection

Instant access

Connect from anywhere in the world

Total personal data protection

Securan: safety & my privacy utilizes a large number of servers in various countries to provide a high-speed internet connection - and to protect your personal data.

Securan: safety & my privacy is universal: it works with Wi-Fi, LTE, 3G networks and all mobile data carriers. Available for any device that's part of your digital life.

Securan: safety & my privacy does not require registration. Activation does not require a phone number or email address. It's simple: install the app on your device, activate your protection in a single tap and enjoy lightning-fast internet.

Subscription conditions:

- After you subscribe, you can manage your account and turn off automatic renewal in Account Settings.

- Your subscription is renewed automatically if you do not cancel it within 24 hours before its expiration date.

- When you purchase the app, your iTunes account is billed.

- Subscription fees: 1 week - 4.99$, 1 month - 19.99$, 2 months - 39.99$, 3 month - 59.99$, 6 months - 69.99$, 1 year - 89.99$

- Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period.

- Automatic renewals will cost the actual price shown in Subscription conditions section.

- Any unused time left on your trial subscription will disappear if you upgrade to the paid version.

- Your personal data is stored securely.

https://doerdev.wixsite.com/secvpn/privacy-policy

https://doerdev.wixsite.com/secvpn/terms-of-use