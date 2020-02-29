X

Schaeffer's Harley-Davidson for iOS

By iMobile Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By iMobile Solutions

Schaeffer's Harley-Davidson celebrates over 40 years of tradition and growth in the Harley-Davidson and the motorcycle industry. Our dealership product line offerings includes Harley-Davidson motorcycles, a full line of Genuine Motor Accessories & MotorClothes merchandise, a technologically-advanced Dyno Room, On-Line Internet Shopping through H-D.com, Motor Trike, and Harley-Davidson Authorized Rentals Dealer. To keep the family heritage and welcome the youngest Harley-Davidson enthusiasts to our dealership, we have created a one-of-a-kind, exclusive playland for Harley kids, the Tot Rod Quarter Mile.

Schaeffer's Harley-Davidson is a family-owned business, focusing on Customer Satisfaction. Thanks to hard work and GREAT customers, we will continue to serve our customers and help our community.

With this application you will be able to receive notifications, browse inventory, request service appointments, stay informed about all our events, sales, promotions, and more!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6

General

Release February 29, 2020
Date Added February 29, 2020
Version 1.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping