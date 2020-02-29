Schaeffer's Harley-Davidson celebrates over 40 years of tradition and growth in the Harley-Davidson and the motorcycle industry. Our dealership product line offerings includes Harley-Davidson motorcycles, a full line of Genuine Motor Accessories & MotorClothes merchandise, a technologically-advanced Dyno Room, On-Line Internet Shopping through H-D.com, Motor Trike, and Harley-Davidson Authorized Rentals Dealer. To keep the family heritage and welcome the youngest Harley-Davidson enthusiasts to our dealership, we have created a one-of-a-kind, exclusive playland for Harley kids, the Tot Rod Quarter Mile.

Schaeffer's Harley-Davidson is a family-owned business, focusing on Customer Satisfaction. Thanks to hard work and GREAT customers, we will continue to serve our customers and help our community.

With this application you will be able to receive notifications, browse inventory, request service appointments, stay informed about all our events, sales, promotions, and more!