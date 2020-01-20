X

San Diego Gas & Electric for iOS

By Smart Energy Systems LLC Free

Developer's Description

By Smart Energy Systems LLC

At SDG&E, were dedicated to helping our customers find easier and better ways to access their accounts, no matter where they go. Our new features and navigation deliver a seamless experience to help you stay in control of your energy use and costs. Its a snap to manage your account securely anywhere, anytime.

KEY FEATURES

1. Quickly pay your bill, track energy use and more

2. Simple fingerprint or facial recognition log on password required only once

3. View planned and active power outage maps and report outages

4. Set up alerts to help manage your energy use and costs

5. Learn when to use energy to save the most on-peak, off-peak and super off-peak times

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

