Salus is a revolutionary technology solution developed for HSSEQ (Health, Safety, Security, Environmental and Quality) management across any industry. This platform is designed for improving efficiency, transparency, communication & overall HSSEQ performance while minimizing paperwork in your organisation.

This platform is also designed to work with field personnel uploading data using the slick and intuitive Salus App with automated workflows controlled and managed by a sophisticated web-based backend system.

The system automates most administrative tasks such as analytics, databasing, generating reports and action tracking ensuring the person uses their time for tasks that could add value.

Salus Software is highly customizable and scalable to fit your organizational HSSEQ needs regardless of size, industry and scale of operations.