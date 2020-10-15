Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Resume / CV Creator & Posting for Android

By Bacancy Technology Free

Developer's Description

By Bacancy Technology

CHRISTMAS OFFER

All Resume / CV format available free

Update:

- Format list Design changed

- PDF not opening issue solved

- Repetition of Data issue solved

You can never expect to land at your dream job if you do not have a concise and accurate resume. Your first impressions count and the first impression that a potential employer will have of you, will be completely based on how you showcase your relevant work experience in a new and creative way. Having a good resume is your one and only chance to capture a potential employers attention, the statistics are that an average employer only spends a few seconds looking at a resume, so it is imperative that your resume makes an impression.

In the era of cut throat competition, so many freshers and even experienced professionals face an issue while putting together a resume, which is why with the special consideration to help them land at their dream job we have designed this android application named - Resume Creator.

Resume creator is an all in one solution, for building Innovative and leading edge Resume as well as Curriculum Vitae. Resume creator is one of the easiest ways to create your Resume just in a short period of time. To create your resume all you are required to do is download the application from Google play, fill the blanks and create your professional Resume/CV.

There is no need to sit and waste your time in formatting and aligning your resume as the app has 6 Pre-default formats, individually for Resume and CV. Using Resume Creator building application you can be assured of producing a professionally designed and well formatted resume with the greatest of ease.

The favorable and beneficial thing about this application is that you can save your all the details for the further use, so you don't have to enter the details every time. This application also includes the option to save as a PDF document. Create a professional, industry approved resume/CV templates and land on your desirable job.

Required Fields:

Personal info

Education

Skills

Reference

Fill up all the mentioned fields and create your desirable Resume/CV in PDF format. You can also view, edit, delete and share resume quickly.

Features:

Professional Resume/CV Creator

Save as PDF document

Choose App & Resume / CV Language

Share via email, Drop box, Google drive, etc (Any shareable installed application on device)

Preview PDF on your device

Download, Edit, Preview, Rename, Delete, Email with just a few clicks

Choose out of Pre-default Resume/CV styles from 24 styles.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.16

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 2.16

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now