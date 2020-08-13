RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle is a purpose-built, native mobile application that enables the line of business to make access decisions on-the-go. Designed specifically for the business user, RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle offers a simple yet intuitive interface to accomplish access request approvals.

RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle is part of RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycles overall business-driven IAM platform, enabling organizations to gain visibility and control over who has access to which applications and data in their enterprise.

With RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle, you can:

Manage and control user access on-the-go

Ensure users have only appropriate access to applications

Accept or reject access request approvals

Search for approvals by user or date, both pending and completed

Note: RSA Via Lifecycle and Governance Mobile requires a server running the RSA Via Lifecycle and Governance 7.0 platform. If your company has a RSA Via Lifecycle and Governance installation, please contact the administrator for details.