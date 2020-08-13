Join or Sign In

RSA Identity G&L for Android

By RSA IMG Free

Developer's Description

By RSA IMG

RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle is a purpose-built, native mobile application that enables the line of business to make access decisions on-the-go. Designed specifically for the business user, RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle offers a simple yet intuitive interface to accomplish access request approvals.

RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle is part of RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycles overall business-driven IAM platform, enabling organizations to gain visibility and control over who has access to which applications and data in their enterprise.

With RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle, you can:

Manage and control user access on-the-go

Ensure users have only appropriate access to applications

Accept or reject access request approvals

Search for approvals by user or date, both pending and completed

Note: RSA Via Lifecycle and Governance Mobile requires a server running the RSA Via Lifecycle and Governance 7.0 platform. If your company has a RSA Via Lifecycle and Governance installation, please contact the administrator for details.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.117190

General

Release August 13, 2020
Date Added August 13, 2020
Version 1.2.117190

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

