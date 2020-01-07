Keep track of your event rental items and orders with our easy-to-use platform. The RW Elephant App is a companion to your RW Elephant account. Start with our web-based software at www.rwelephant.com. Once youve got your account up and running, use this app to help you keep things going smoothly whenever youre away from your desk.

CREATE & EDIT ITEMS

Snap a great pic, add a fabulous new item, or make a change to a piece already in your curated collection.

EDIT ORDERS

Change line items, quantities, and send quick emails to your clients right from the app. Use the app to edit orders in your warehouse, at a venue walk-through, or anywhere you need to make a speedy change.

CREATE WISHLISTS

Put together a wishlist on-the-fly so you can keep track of what Items your clients want even if you arent in front of your computer.

DELIVERY CHECKLISTS

Use Pull, Load, Delivery, Pickup and Restock Checklists to keep your crew on the same page as they organize, deliver, and retrieve orders. You can even use the App to have Clients sign-off onsite acknowledging receipt of their rentals or recognition of damages.

Keep your eyes peeled here for additional functionality in the future. Were constantly improving.