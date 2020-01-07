X

R.W. Elephant for iOS

By RW Elephant Free

Developer's Description

By RW Elephant

Keep track of your event rental items and orders with our easy-to-use platform. The RW Elephant App is a companion to your RW Elephant account. Start with our web-based software at www.rwelephant.com. Once youve got your account up and running, use this app to help you keep things going smoothly whenever youre away from your desk.

CREATE & EDIT ITEMS

Snap a great pic, add a fabulous new item, or make a change to a piece already in your curated collection.

EDIT ORDERS

Change line items, quantities, and send quick emails to your clients right from the app. Use the app to edit orders in your warehouse, at a venue walk-through, or anywhere you need to make a speedy change.

CREATE WISHLISTS

Put together a wishlist on-the-fly so you can keep track of what Items your clients want even if you arent in front of your computer.

DELIVERY CHECKLISTS

Use Pull, Load, Delivery, Pickup and Restock Checklists to keep your crew on the same page as they organize, deliver, and retrieve orders. You can even use the App to have Clients sign-off onsite acknowledging receipt of their rentals or recognition of damages.

Keep your eyes peeled here for additional functionality in the future. Were constantly improving.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.1

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 2.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.4 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping