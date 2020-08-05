Description :

"R.Rajesh Exports" provides a user-friendly way to buy diamonds online at the best competitive price.

Now users can buy diamonds using smartphone on the go. 'R.Rajesh Exports' takes pride in presenting you with "R.Rajesh App"- an advanced application that best suits for smartphone to buy Diamonds. This application enables Diamond Traders, Jewellery Retailers and end-users to SELECT from real time inventory of more than 5000+ certified diamonds, BUY the selected diamonds, GET & SHARE details with Image and/or Video of diamonds and also explore the other new features from their smartphones all while on the move.As user experience is our foremost priority, it is designed to be simple, quick, intuitive and user friendly.Steps to Make a Purchase using this App:

1. Log-in to the Application using your website Log-in Username and Password or Click on Register as New User* to get the log-in credentials.

2. Choose from the options on Search page and get the list of Diamonds as per your preference in the Search Result.

3. Select your preferred diamonds from the search Result.

4. Now send this list of selected diamond/s to your Cart by clicking 'Add to Cart' or directly send buy request by clicking 'BUY' button.

5. As soon as you send buy request for stone/s, an automatically generated email will be sent to your registeredEmail ID with the stone details and further steps to be taken, also, a sales representative shall get in touch with you on the registered contact details for further procedure.

*Here is information on how you can Register :-

Step1:In order to register, user needs to visit the website https://rrajesh.co/ and click on the REGISTER NEW USER option.It shall direct the user to the link https://rrajesh.co/Registration.aspx for registration.

Step 2:

The user needs to fill in the required details as indicated on the page.Once the registration is done, an email will be sent on the registered email notifying that the user has registered and the account shall be activated by the admin team of the company after verifying the details within 24 working hours.

Step 3:

A notification of account activation shall be sent to the user on the registered email, and the user can then log in to the application and start using it.