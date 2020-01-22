X

ParcelTH: EMS&KERRY for iOS

By Sarawin Chotiwatravimol Free

Parcel TH Application tracking parcel in Thailand, including ThailandPOST and KERRY Express in one app support Thai language and English. Parcel TH tracking, unlimited.

[ Main feature ]

- Support the language easier to use.

- Tracking parcel in Thailand, including ThailandPOST and KERRY Express.

- Add favorite for tracking- Search postal codes, comprehensive in Thailand by search name district and province.

- Can use barcode for scan tracking

- Copy and past track number for fast tracking

- Sharing parcel tracking to other users

What's new in version 1.3.1

Release January 22, 2020
Date Added January 22, 2020
Version 1.3.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
