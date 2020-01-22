Parcel TH Application tracking parcel in Thailand, including ThailandPOST and KERRY Express in one app support Thai language and English. Parcel TH tracking, unlimited.
[ Main feature ]
- Support the language easier to use.
- Tracking parcel in Thailand, including ThailandPOST and KERRY Express.
- Add favorite for tracking- Search postal codes, comprehensive in Thailand by search name district and province.
- Can use barcode for scan tracking
- Copy and past track number for fast tracking
- Sharing parcel tracking to other users
