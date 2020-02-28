X

OneReach.ai Apps allows you to manage all of your AI apps and software robots on your mobile device.

The OneReach.ai team has won over 130 awards, 5 in 2019 including AI Company of the year and Hot AI Technology of the Year.

Named by Gartner 2 years in a row, as a top conversational platform alongside Google, Microsoft, IBM and Amazon. Our no-code conversational platform with built-in robotic process automation (RPA) accelerates AI adoption to an average 10X faster than traditional methods.

Release February 28, 2020
Date Added February 28, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
