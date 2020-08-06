Join or Sign In

NuWay-K&H Cooperative for iOS

By WinField Free

Developer's Description

By WinField

NuWay-K&H Cooperative Grower Mobile App provides the key data insights from the WinField United R7 Field Monitoring Tool and R7 Field Forecasting Tool and connects applications including Agvance, Account, Weather, Grain (Cash Bids and Futures) and Product Catalog. The app includes messaging, locations, and team roster with quick access to call or text.

Grain

Futures quotes and commodity markets from cmdtyConnect by Barchart(or DTN)

Agronomy

WinField United R7 Field Monitoring Tool to determine trends across your geography, improve your efficiency, and save time. R7 Field Forecasting Tool displays personalized crop data, such as nutrient or water stresses to determine fields that are deficient including connections to Climate FieldView and Adapt-N.

News

Latest news from NuWay-K&H Cooperative, Ag Technology news from Answer Tech and localized, data-driven insights that guide crop input decisions from Answer Plot.

Account

View your current balance, available balance and pre-paid balance by account from Agvance.

Products

Link to NuWay-K&H's product catalog, recent orders, and wish lists for easy review on the go.

Messages

Receive messages from your team of Account Managers at NuWay-K&H as well as others in your operation.

Locations

List of NuWay-K&H locations that you utilize for quick access to phone numbers, hours of operation and directions.

Team

Contact list of your Account managers and key members of your operation to initiate a call or text message.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.2

General

Release August 6, 2020
Date Added August 6, 2020
Version 3.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
