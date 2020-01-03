MobileIron Docs@Work allows you to easily find and securely access the documents, presentations and files your company uses most. With Docs@Work, mobile users have an intuitive way to access, annotate, share, and view business documents from email, SharePoint, network drives and a variety of other content management systems including popular cloud services like Box and Dropbox. Connect to your important business files while on the go with MobileIron Docs@Work.

NOTE: Docs@Work requires MobileIrons Enterprise Mobility Management platform to access your companys internal content management systems. Please consult with your companys Mobile IT staff before downloading Docs@work.

Key Features:

Get easy access to the company documents your team uses most

Easily find the documents you need and preview them on your mobile device

Stop navigating confusing folders to find things by file name and extension

Mark your most important documents as Favorite to quickly access offline

View files, make edits and annotations and share with colleagues and coworkers