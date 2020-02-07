X

MidSouth Bank AL/FL for iOS

By MidSouth Bank - AL/FL Free

By MidSouth Bank - AL/FL

Manage your accounts with the MidSouth Bank mobile app. Have access on your iPhone to pay bills, transfer funds, view transactions, and check balances. You must be enrolled in Online Banking in order to access your accounts through the app.

Now you can enjoy the convenience of banking on the go wherever you may be! For more information, contact MidSouth Bank at 334-702-7774 or go to www.BankMidSouth.com to enroll.

Member FDIC

*Standard mobile web fees may apply. Please contact your mobile carrier for more information.

