- "I've had the app for only twenty minutes and I'm loving it so much."

- "I literally downloaded every single diary app in the app store and this one by far stood out because of its fierce focus on the fundamental task. I downloaded it for - to write. I write a lot more than I expected which makes me super happy. Great job!"

Miary is a beautiful diary and journal app. We use diary every day to record our daily life journey, once in a lifetime moments, our memories, experiences, major milestones, it has to be subtle, delightful, and gorgeous. Miary makes diary writing an effortless and enjoyable experience.

Miary has a lot of features like:

Many Color Themes

- Miary comes with 100+ beautiful color themes and gradients to choose from. You can personalize Miary with any color of your choice and truly make it yours.

Mood tracking and activity tracking

- Whatever you are feeling today whether you are happy about a major milestone or sad about something, easily select and track your mood. You can also choose several activities that you did throughout your day like reading books, running, shopping, business trip or anything else.

Miary Insights

- Get to know how different activities affect your mood.

Soothing Sounds

- Listen to soothing nature sounds like rain, forest, river, birds & ocean to increase your focus while you write your diary.

Clean and Minimal UI

- Write your daily diary and journal with our clean, beautiful and distraction-free interface.

Dark Mode

- You can use Dark Mode to reduce the strain on your eyes and also to save your battery.

Fonts

- Choose from 50+ different fonts to customize your diary as you wish.

Format text beautifully with a powerful markdown editor

- Easily format text like bold, italic, and strikethrough with our easy to use markdown editor.

Gratitude Prompts & Inspirational Thoughts

- Receive new gratitude prompts and inspirational thoughts daily.

Easy and Secure backup and sync

- Always keep your diary and journal secured and protected by automatic backup to iCloud.

- Easily sync across multiple devices

- FaceID / TouchID protection

Easily add photos and videos

- Add unlimited photos and videos to your diary and journal entries to keep your memories.

Geotag your diary/journal entries

- Add location to your journal entries and view them on the map.

Fully Accessible

- Miary fully supports accessibility features like VoiceOver, Dynamic Type, Reduce Motion, etc.

Writing a diary also has several health benefits like:

- Increasing focus and concentration

- Happier mind and Healthier body

- Manage stress and anxieties

Miary also helps you to be grateful and think more positively with daily inspirational quotes and gratitude prompts.

Basic usage of the app is and always will be free. Some extra features may be unlocked by subscribing to Miary Premium.

MIARY PREMIUM FEATURES:

- 100+ beautiful color themes and gradients

- Advanced search with multiple filters

- Format text beautifully

- Add custom tags to your diary entries

- Add unlimited photos and videos

- 50+ fonts

- Soothing sounds

- Gratitude prompts

Miary offers an auto-renewing monthly subscription at $0.99, an auto-renewing yearly subscription at $8.99 and a lifetime purchase at $18.99. Monthly and yearly plans offer a 7-day free trial.

This price is in US Dollars (USD). Pricing in other currencies and countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.

The subscription automatically renews unless turned off in your iTunes Account at least 24 hours before the end of the current subscription period. Your iTunes account will be charged when the purchase is confirmed.

Read more about our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy here:

https://miary.app/ios/privacy_terms.html

We are always there for you!

- If you are facing any issues or have questions, please feel free to email us. Hope you enjoy using our app as much as we do! :)