Building on the worlds preferred room scheduling system - Room Display - this all-new generation Room Display 6 takes professional meeting room bookings to an unprecedented level, when it comes to design and features, while still enacting GoGets core value of keeping it simple for both users and admins.

Room Display 6 puts you in control of your room reservations. It can be used to manage room bookings via email calendar or the convenient touch-screens outside each meeting room, and present a wide range of customized information including availability, attendees, title and upcoming events.

Request a Local Quote at https://www.gogetcorp.com/buy-online/

No room for confusion with colors

Room Display 6 can effectively get users out of black-and-white thinking. The highly customizable main view, displays the status of a room through intuitive full-screen, color indications. Green indicates available, yellow shows a pending reservation, and red means that the room is busy.

Leveraging modern light-emitting color touch displays, Room Display 6 can be configured to run on most premium Android tablets to improve your room booking workflow.

Email Calendar Integration

Room Display 6 can fully sync with most popular systems, no extra server software or plug-ins are needed. See TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS below.

For user experience and security reasons, it runs on the worlds largest mobile OS platform Googles Android OS.

Room Display has been implemented by IT and Facility Management Professionals in thousands of offices worldwide. Unlike comparable alternatives, Room Display 6 integrates seamlessly and effortless with most IT-environments.

NEW KEY FEATURES:

-Display http content in between meetings (web link or eg Smartsign)

-Authentication with RFID/code

-Duplex Booking - QuickBook events auto-reflected on personal calendar

-Find, filter & book other rooms

-Show host and attendees

-Host reminders

-Room capabilities/error reporting/seating

-Screen lock

-Floating logo

OTHER KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:

-Room Analytics

-Event protection with one-time PIN

-Secure-cloud central admin with health check

-Hybrid on-prem

-Full branding capabilities incl ID color

For a detailed description, go to gogetcorp.com.

Room Check-in with host notifications

Improve the efficiency of your meeting rooms by enabling reservation check-ins. If activated, users have to manually check into meetings within a specified time range. If they dont check in, the room will be released for other users to book. Optionally, hosts will receive a mail notification when a meeting check-in is due.

Language Support

Room Display 6 supports virtually all languages through a smart function that allows user generated translations. Several language packs are available and new ones are being continuously added.

Licensing

The available Google Play version is a full 14-day trial. You can retrieve the trial license upon registration at Room Display Center (www.roomdisplaycenter.com)

SUPPORT

-You need to follow tab producers' guidelines on usage

-For Android OS versions 5.1-

-Outlook, local MS Exchange 2007-2016 integration through EWS

-Outlook, Office 365 integration through EWS, alternatively Office 365 Connect

-G-Suite

-Kerio Connect 9.2-

-IBM Notes*

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

-Centralized admin (full) via Room Display Center (secure cloud or hybrid on-prem)

-Highly customizable (reservation info, background, logo, colors)

-Landscape/portrait mode

-Kiosk-mode

-Locks (screen, meeting, settings)

-Night modedims display

-Anti screen-burn (auto) protection

-LED indication support (selected devices)

-Languages: English default, supports most other languages

*see gogetcorp.com for more details

Device Administrator

This app uses the Device Administrator permission. While this function is off by default, it can be turned on inside the app, should the user want to activate Kiosk Mode.