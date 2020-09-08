Join or Sign In

LobbyConnect 3.0 for iOS

By Teem Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By Teem Technologies

LobbyConnect is a virtual front desk for the workplace that checks in visitors as they arrive. Once a visitor checks in, an SMS, email, or chat notification is sent to the host, eliminating the need for a receptionist to track the host down. Our intuitive visitor management system saves time, improves security, and might we add, impresses guests by giving them a taste of the modern workplace.

Use LobbyConnect to:

- Send real-time SMS, email, or chat notifications to the host when their visitor checks in

- Require visitors to sign NDAs or other contracts and store these documents in your Teem account, Dropbox, or Box

- Send customized email invites with all the details your guests need to know about their upcoming visit

- Integrate with Box, Dropbox, Slack, Hipchat and even more services with our webhooks

- Make the hand-off with deliveries easy with our one-touch Delivery button that skips check-in and notifies whoever is on delivery-duty

- Allow guests to print out customized badges on the latest and greatest Brother 800 series printers, making them feel special and everyone around them feel safe

- Streamline security with automated security notifications and know who is in the building with a real-time visitor log

- Personalize the check-in experience by customizing the welcome screen with your brand.

- Manage your host list by syncing with SSO, SAML, or Active Directory

- Remember guests so returning visitors simply enter their email and let LobbyConnect do the rest

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0.1

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 3.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPad.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
