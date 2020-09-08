LobbyConnect is a virtual front desk for the workplace that checks in visitors as they arrive. Once a visitor checks in, an SMS, email, or chat notification is sent to the host, eliminating the need for a receptionist to track the host down. Our intuitive visitor management system saves time, improves security, and might we add, impresses guests by giving them a taste of the modern workplace.

Use LobbyConnect to:

- Send real-time SMS, email, or chat notifications to the host when their visitor checks in

- Require visitors to sign NDAs or other contracts and store these documents in your Teem account, Dropbox, or Box

- Send customized email invites with all the details your guests need to know about their upcoming visit

- Integrate with Box, Dropbox, Slack, Hipchat and even more services with our webhooks

- Make the hand-off with deliveries easy with our one-touch Delivery button that skips check-in and notifies whoever is on delivery-duty

- Allow guests to print out customized badges on the latest and greatest Brother 800 series printers, making them feel special and everyone around them feel safe

- Streamline security with automated security notifications and know who is in the building with a real-time visitor log

- Personalize the check-in experience by customizing the welcome screen with your brand.

- Manage your host list by syncing with SSO, SAML, or Active Directory

- Remember guests so returning visitors simply enter their email and let LobbyConnect do the rest