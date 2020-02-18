Download the Lees Marketplace app today to supercharge your shopping experience with the following convenient features:

Coupons: Easily view our available Coupons via our mobile formatted browsing!

Shopping List: A handy shopping list, which allows you to compile a list of items to be purchased by category! Add items from coupons and recipes, or add your own custom entries. Easily check off items as you go throughout the store! Includes handy features such as emailing your list, or quickly editing quantities.

Weekly Ads: Access weekly ad offers directly on your phone and simply add offers directly to your shopping list!

Store Locator: Use our store locator to select a home store or find the nearest Lees Marketplace location!

Recipes: Check out our recipe database on the go and add ingredients directly to your shopping list with the push of a button! Features handy multi-filter search functionality to find just the dish you're craving.

We appreciate your interest and feedback as we continue to develop the best possible app for you! Look out for future updates and enhancements and happy shopping!

