Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Koinex - India's largest digital assets exchange for Android

By Discidium Internet Labs Free

Developer's Description

By Discidium Internet Labs

Koinex is India's first and most advanced digital assets (or crypto assets) exchange supporting multiple cryptocurrencies/ tokens on a single platform. With a live, open order book, peer-to-peer model, it is the most popular and secure trading platform for the blockchain based assets in India. Koinex is built over cutting edge technology and grade A security.

Currently listed crypto assets: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

Key Features:

- Easy to register: Enter simple details and get started

- Convenient KYC process: Click pictures of KYC documents and edit it in the app itself. No scanning required

- Personalized price alerts: Set your own price triggers and get alerted when the asset price hits your desired range

- Highly Secure: 3-step secure verification process including Google Authenticator codes at all important steps

- Easy to read charts: View real-time price chart with current market trading volume, 24 hour low and 24 hour high prices

- One stop trading: Get all information right next to the order book and make your trades seamlessly

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.1.5

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version 0.1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now