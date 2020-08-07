Sign in to add and modify your software
Koinex is India's first and most advanced digital assets (or crypto assets) exchange supporting multiple cryptocurrencies/ tokens on a single platform. With a live, open order book, peer-to-peer model, it is the most popular and secure trading platform for the blockchain based assets in India. Koinex is built over cutting edge technology and grade A security.
Currently listed crypto assets: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
Key Features:
- Easy to register: Enter simple details and get started
- Convenient KYC process: Click pictures of KYC documents and edit it in the app itself. No scanning required
- Personalized price alerts: Set your own price triggers and get alerted when the asset price hits your desired range
- Highly Secure: 3-step secure verification process including Google Authenticator codes at all important steps
- Easy to read charts: View real-time price chart with current market trading volume, 24 hour low and 24 hour high prices
- One stop trading: Get all information right next to the order book and make your trades seamlessly