Johnson & Boon Solicitors for iOS

By Johnson and Boon Limited Free

Welcome to the Johnson and Boon Solicitors Mobile App.

Johnson and Boon Solicitors are a National Law firm with a wealth of experience in dealing with legal issues, and so they are well placed to assist you with a variety of legal matters.

Our mobile app helps us communicate with our customers in many exciting ways:

- Information on our services and how we can assist both organisations and individuals

- Make it easy to contact and book appointments with our team experienced team of solicitors

- Allows access to a wide range of membership benefits

- Links to our social media and Legal Guard service

and much more.

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
