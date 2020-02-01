X

J&J Meetings for iOS

By Johnson & Johnson Services Free

Johnson & Johnson supports the use of the J&J Meetings app.

This app is your go to resource for Johnson & Johnson meetings and event logistics and can be used across divisions. Each unique event in the app hosts its own event schedule, general information, speakers, attendee networking list, set of logistics, and more. Our solution is an integrated component of Cvents event management platform the most comprehensive in the industry.

For more information about Johnson & Johnson please visit: https://www.jnj.com

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
