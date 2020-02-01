Johnson & Johnson supports the use of the J&J Meetings app.

This app is your go to resource for Johnson & Johnson meetings and event logistics and can be used across divisions. Each unique event in the app hosts its own event schedule, general information, speakers, attendee networking list, set of logistics, and more. Our solution is an integrated component of Cvents event management platform the most comprehensive in the industry.

For more information about Johnson & Johnson please visit: https://www.jnj.com